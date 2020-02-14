PR police alerted for KCR restoration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) police have been directed to stay alert during the operation for restoration of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, Railways Police DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has directed SP Karachi division to provide all-out cooperation to the railways and the local police to get railway land vacated from grabbers.

A heavy deployment of the PR police had been made to avoid any untoward incident at the site.