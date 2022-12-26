UrduPoint.com

PR To Get Rs14 Bln For Flood Devastated Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PR to get Rs14 bln for flood devastated infrastructure rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways would soon get around Rs 14 billion from the Federal government for rehabilitation of its infrastructure massively damaged by the devastating rains and flood in Balochistan.

"The funds will only be utilized for rebuilding of the railway infrastructure damaged in Balochistan province," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

In August, he said that Pakistan Railways suspended its train operations at various sections, mostly in Balochistan and Sindh, after the flash floods washed away the tracks in the provinces.

He said the train operations remained suspended during the second week of August at Narowal-Sialkot section after the Nullah Dek overflowed and washed away the railway line.

However, the official said the department had resumed the operation after reconstructing the affected track within a couple of days. While at the end of November, three months after the floods in Balochistan, Pakistan Railways succeeded in restoring train operations linking the province with Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question, he replied that Pakistan Railways was also planning to restore all the closed sections in Balochistan province which could not only generate revenue for the department but also facilitate the masses.

"The decision will facilitate the local people of the province and also boost the business activities for the small business owners," he added.

He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken keen interest in this regard and asked the relevant official of the department to make a plan for restoration of different sections to generate income in the province.

To a question, he replied that Pakistan Railways had also planned to start rehabilitation work of 33-kilometers track through sleeper renewal between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section.

"The track will not only facilitate the passengers, but also connect three major cities of the province," he said.

He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar-Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.

The official said there were two passenger trains Jaffer Express (40Up, 39 Down) and Chaman Passenger (349Up, 350 Down) operating in Balochistan while no stations had been closed during the last 15 years in Quetta division.

He said the overall length of the railway track in Balochistan was 1,470.36 kilometer including the closed Bostan-Zhob section.

"Most of the track is more than 100 years old and on certain stretches, engineering speed restrictions have been imposed due to deferred maintenance and owing to resource constraints," he said, adding that the routine maintenance of track was being carried out with available resources.

To improve railway services in Balochistan, he said, the department was taking several steps like approval of PC-I for the track's rehabilitation and the rehabilitation of another 100-km track between Ahmedwal Dalbadin on Quetta-Taftan section.

The official said that rehabilitation work of track between Nokundi Kohi-Taftan on Quetta-Taftan section while 160.024 kilometers track between Bostan-Chaman on Quetta-Chaman section would be carried out.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Chaman August November All From Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

35 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

47 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.