Prague Marathon Again Cancelled Over Covid Restrictions

7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prague Marathon organisers said Monday they had cancelled this year's edition of the race because of local Covid rules.

"With current restrictions due to the pandemic: start in waves, social distance, limited technical area, control of testing and vaccination... it is not feasible to guarantee an event on a level you expect from us," organisers said in a statement.

The 2020 edition was cancelled amid the first Covid-19 wave, while the 2021 race originally scheduled for May was postponed until October 9.

"We have to make a decision that is extremely difficult for us. We have to postpone the race until (May) 2022," the organisers added on Monday.

They had earlier cancelled the Prague Half-Marathon and the 10-kilometre Grand Prix, both scheduled for early September.

The Czech Republic has been easing Covid restrictions for public gatherings since the spring, but some remain in place.

The country of 10.7 million people now registers between 100 and 300 new Covid-19 cases a day.

