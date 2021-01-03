UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prague Protests Restrictions With Beer Glass Chain

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Prague protests restrictions with beer glass chain

Prague, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Protesters built a chain of beer glasses containing lit candles in central Prague on Sunday to challenge restrictions adopted to combat the Covid-19 spread.

The kilometre (0.6 mile) long chain led from the government building to the historic Old Town Square, with glasses placed two or three metres (yards) apart.

"We are here because we are really desperate and at the end of our tether, physically and mentally," protest organiser Jiri Janecek told AFP.

The manager of the Maly Janek small brewery south of Prague complained that the government was hurt the sector with its three restaurant closures since the Covid-19 outbreak last March.

"The government misfired with its restrictions and kicked off a far more lethal pandemic of poverty, unemployment, collapsing companies," said Janecek, bemoaning paltry compensations for the business.

On the chilly, foggy Sunday afternoon, protesters lit candles and placed them in beer glasses handed out by the organisers, which they then put on the pavement.

Some carried Czech flags and the organisers put up a coffin with nails as a symbol of the looming death of their business.

"I don't like the bans, the restrictions affecting our personal freedom, you cannot go anywhere, nothing's going on. I don't like this kind of life," protester Veronika Musilova told AFP.

Facing yet another spike in Covid-19 cases, the Czech government closed restaurants, pubs and bars before Christmas, reducing their sales to takeaway windows.

Restaurants in the country boasting the world's highest beer consumption per capita were already closed during the first wave of the epidemic in the spring and for most of this autumn.

An EU member of 10.7 million people, the Czech Republic has registered over 740,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases including almost 12,000 deaths since the March outbreak.

The country saw a massive spike in Covid-19 infections in October and has struggled to bring infection rates under control since then.

Related Topics

Protest World Business Christmas Prague Czech Republic March October Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

4 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

5 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

5 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

5 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.