Prague Summons Russian Envoy Over Navalny Jailing

Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Prague summons Russian envoy over Navalny jailing

Prague, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Czech foreign ministry said Wednesday it had summoned the Russian ambassador to Prague over the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny was on Tuesday handed a jail term of two years and eight months by a Moscow court for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges he claims were a pretext to silence him.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Tuesday slammed Navalny's jailing as "a show trial", calling on the EU to "return to the issue of sanctions".

"The foreign ministry has summoned Russian ambassador (Aleksander) Zmeyevsky," the foreign ministry said in a Wednesday tweet.

"Deputy minister Ales Chmelar protested against Navalny's jailing, which we consider politically motivated, and against the brutal police action against peaceful protesters," it added, calling on Russia to free Navalny at once.

The embassy condemned "Prague's interference in Russia's internal affairs" in a statement, insisting Russia complied with international human rights obligations.

"Attempts at exerting pressure on the activity of our country's judiciary bodies from abroad can only be perceived as hostile acts violating the international law," the embassy said.

The 44-year-old Navalny was detained in Moscow last month upon returning from Germany where he had undergone treatment following his poisoning in Russia.

His arrest sparked international outrage and mass protests in Russia where police have detained more than 10,000 protesters.

