Prague To Give Arms Worth Millions Of Dollars To Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, assault and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at 7.6 million Euros ($8.6 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said Saturday.

"The government on Saturday approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack," Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

"The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over," she added.

Cernochova told reporters later the consignment would comprise 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, several dozen sniper guns and about a million cartridges.

She added the gift would be shipped to Ukraine "within hours".

In January, Prague had decided to donate 4,000 artillery shells worth 1.5 million euros to Ukraine. The ammunition has yet to be delivered too.

