MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The pre-Hajj stay of all Pakistani pilgrims residing in Madinah Munawara is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday, June 14th, aligning with the planned arrival in Makkah for Hajj.

Muhammad Umer Butt, the spokesperson from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told that 25,000 Hajj pilgrims have successfully concluded their pilgrimage to Riaz Al-Jannah in Masjid e Nabawi (peace be upon him).

He said Saudi Arabia has welcomed over 66,000 Pakistani intending pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage, including 58,000 aspiring hujjaj from the government scheme and 8,800 intending pilgrims from the private scheme.

According to the Spokesman for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, a total of 3,044 intending pilgrims from the government scheme are scheduled to arrive in Makkah Mukarma via 10 flights on Monday.

Responding to a question, he said different departments within the Main Control Office (MCO), such as Loss and Found, Monitoring, Haram Guides, Call Center, Madinah Departure, Accounts, and Wheelchairs, are actively engaged in providing diligent assistance to intending pilgrims.

Additionally, the Haram guides have successfully guided more than 51,000 intending pilgrims to their transportation, ensuring they reach their residences smoothly.

The monitoring process of 126 Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) has been concluded, with 13 complaints resolved and four complaints forwarded to a committee for further investigation.

According to the spokesman, the sale of Qurbani Coupons to Hajj pilgrims' residences has commenced through Saudi Post.

In Makkah Mukarma and Madinah Munawara, main hospitals have been set up to offer medical assistance to the pilgrims, while 9 dispensaries and first aid teams are providing medical aid in both cities.

He stated that a medical mission, consisting of 304 doctors and paramedics from Pakistan, is delivering round-the-clock medical services to the pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Hajj flight operation, which spans a duration of one month, will remain in progress until June 21.