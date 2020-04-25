UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Precious Prospect: Nigerian Forward Enters NBA Draft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Precious prospect: Nigerian forward enters NBA Draft

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Nigerian power forward Precious Achiuwa announced Friday he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft, where analysts expect he could be a top-15 selection after a superb US college campaign.

Achiuwa, a 20-year-old freshman at the University of Memphis, averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots and 1.1 steals a game this past season, the nation's only college newcomer to average a double double.

"I've always dreamt of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game," Achiuwa said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Tigers, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, went 21-10 in a season halted before the national championship tournament by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to thank coach Penny Hardaway and the entire coaching staff for pushing me every day to become better and helping me understand what it will take to become a successful professional," Achiuwa said.

Achiuwa, the only player to start every game for Memphis this season, was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, the first man since 1982 to sweep both awards.

Achiuwa, who stands 6-foot-9 (2.06m) and weighs 225 Pounds (102kg), was born in Nigeria and played football for much of his youth until turning to basketball as a teen when his family moved to New York.

"Looking back at my journey and how far I've come, I must say it has been a blessing and a very humbling experience," Achiuwa said.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 but could be delayed due to the deadly virus outbreak.

Related Topics

Football Twitter Man Memphis New York Nigeria June 2020 Family Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association demand mark up ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

10 hours ago

S.Africa says to seek $4.2 bn in IMF, World Bank h ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.