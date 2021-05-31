Precise carbon emission measurement system launched in east China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :East China's Jiangsu Province has launched a precise carbon emission measurement system for the power industry as the country is striving to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

According to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., the system can conduct the real-time and accurate monitoring of carbon emissions among thermal power enterprises.

While the previous measurements and estimations of carbon emissions have largely relied on levels of coal consumption and thus had greater errors, the new measurement system is more accurate as it monitors more than 2,000 indexes and analyzes the flow speed, humidity and carbon concentration of flue gas.

Jiangsu plans to put the measurement system into use in major thermal power plants across the province by the end of 2022, said Su Dawei with the company.