UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preliminary Probe Opened Into Suspected Tour De France Doping: Prosecutors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:20 PM

Preliminary probe opened into suspected Tour de France doping: prosecutors

Marseille, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A preliminary investigation into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France has been opened, prosecutors told AFP on Monday.

The probe was opened by prosecutors in Marseille after the "discovery of many health products including drugs.

.. and above all a method that can be qualified as doping".

A source close to the investigation told AFP that a raid targeting riders from the Arkea-Samsic team had been carried out.

Related Topics

Drugs France Marseille All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

1 hour ago

External construction for Austria Pavilion at Expo ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s &#039;Think West&#039; policy focuses ..

2 hours ago

Two Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort UK Spy Pl ..

15 seconds ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Negotiators in Doha Mu ..

17 seconds ago

Commissioning of Belarusian NPP's 1st Unit Schedul ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.