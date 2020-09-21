Preliminary probe opened into suspected Tour de France doping: prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

Marseille, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A preliminary investigation into suspected doping at this year's Tour de France has been opened, prosecutors told AFP on Monday.

The probe was opened by prosecutors in Marseille after the "discovery of many health products including drugs.

.. and above all a method that can be qualified as doping".

A source close to the investigation told AFP that a raid targeting riders from the Arkea-Samsic team had been carried out.