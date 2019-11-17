UrduPoint.com
Premadasa Concedes Sri Lanka Presidential Poll To Rajapaksa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Premadasa concedes Sri Lanka presidential poll to Rajapaksa

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa Sunday conceded the presidential poll on Sunday and congratulated his main rival, former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"It is my privilege to honour the decision of the people and congratulate Mr.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka," Premadasa said.

His statement came as a spokesman for Rajapaksa claimed that the 70-year-old retired lieutenant colonel had won Saturday's vote, before the final results were formally announced.

