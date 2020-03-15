UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Premature' To Talk About Alternatives To Virus-hit Super Rugby

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:10 PM

'Premature' to talk about alternatives to virus-hit Super Rugby

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Super Rugby bosses said Sunday it would be "premature" to talk about alternative fixtures after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus, but they had already begun work to find a solution.

"It's a priority but it would be unrealistic to expect answers to those questions in say 48 hours," governing body SANZAAR chairman Brent Impey said.

The southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams sprawled across five countries and 16 time zones, was halted after this weekend's round seven when New Zealand imposed travel restrictions from midnight Sunday that demand that all inbound travellers self-isolate for 14 days.

Impey told Radio sport it was "far too premature" to talk about other options, but the needs of the teams, sponsors, broadcasters and other associated industries such as caterers, cleaners and security staff all had to be taken into consideration.

"You can go further into people who depend on short-term contracts. It's their lifeblood. This goes to the heart of everything. Rugby is important, Super Rugby is important, but health and safety is far more important," Impey said.

"The whole eco-system, if you like, needs to be managed fairly carefully.

"It's incumbent on all of us, the broadcasters included, to work through the ramifications and come up with potential alternatives.

"The Primary responsibility is to mitigate the damage and that's what we will be trying to do." Champions Canterbury Crusaders were due to return to New Zealand from playing in Australia just hours before the new restrictions take effect and coach Scott Robertson said he was open to the idea of players being released to play at a grassroots, amateur level.

"If there's a pocket or a window for the guys to play, then sure," he said.

"We're waiting for what the rest of the competition looks like. Have we got three weeks or a month off? How are we going to keep the guys fit? Is it club rugby, is it internal, we're not sure." The Crusaders lead the New Zealand conference and lie second on the overall table, a point behind South Africa's Coastal Sharks but with a game in hand.

Otago Highlanders, another of five New Zealand teams in the competition, will be victims of the new regulations.

Their match against the Argentina's Jaguares in Buenos Aires late Saturday was called off just hours before kick-off and they will have to be isolated for 14 days when they arrive back in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Australia Buenos Aires Lead Argentina South Africa Sunday All From Coach New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

10 hours ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

11 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

11 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.