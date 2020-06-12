UrduPoint.com
Premier League Approves Kneeling Protests, 'Black Lives Matter' On Shirts

Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Premier League approves kneeling protests, 'Black Lives Matter' on shirts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Premier League will support players taking a knee before or during matches in protest against racial discrimination, while "Black Lives Matter" will replace player Names on the back of shirts for the first 12 games of the league's restart next week.

"The League supports the players' wish to have their names replaced by Black Lives Matter on the back of their shirts for the first 12 matches of the restarted 2019/20 season," the Premier League said in a statement on Friday. "In addition, the League will support players who 'take a knee' before or during matches."

