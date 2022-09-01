Premier League clubs eye all-time transfer record despite cost of living crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The cost of living crisis in England has passed Premier League clubs by with the all-time record for an entire season, £1.86 billion ($2.15 billion) from 2017-18, under threat of being broken come the closing of the transfer window later on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 37-year-old legs and sky-high wages have deterred Europe's aristocracy from signing him from Manchester United and granting his wish for Champions League football.

However, in contrast United and their domestic rivals have found no outlandish fee or wage demands beyond them.

As of last Thursday, gross spending by the 20 Premier League teams stood at £1.5 billion, surpassing the 2017 record of £1.43 billion spent by English clubs in the close-season window.

It was also more than the £1.44 billion spent in the whole of last season.

Manchester United helped reduce the gap further early on Thursday as Erik ten Hag was reunited with another of his former Ajax proteges, Antony.

The 22-year-old was prised away for a reported 95 million Euros, making the Brazilian forward the fourth most expensive player in Premier League history.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony said in a statement on United's website.

His fee is a record for an Eredivisie player, demoting former Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong's 86-million-euro move to Barcelona to second. Ironically, United have pursued the latter throughout the close season without success.

Antony is likely to be United's last big money signing of this window, with a reported £60 million for 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder Casemiro their other eye-catching capture.

"As a manager you always want more," said Ten Hag.

"You always want to maximise but at a certain point you also have to be satisfied with what is there."