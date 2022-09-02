UrduPoint.com

Premier League Clubs Shatter Spending Record In £1.9bn Spree

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Premier League clubs shattered their single-season spending record during an incredible £1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) spree during the summer window.

Deloitte's sports business Group estimated the gross spending by the 20 English top-flight clubs during the transfer window that ended on Thursday was the highest in the history of the competition.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis gripping Britain, Premier League teams needed just one window to break the £1.86 billion mark set in the summer and winter transfer periods combined during the 2017-18 season.

According to Deloitte, the gross spend on a total of 169 players was also 34 percent higher than the previous record for a single window of £1.4 billion in the summer of 2017.

It was 67 percent higher than last year's total Premier League summer window spend of £1.1 billion.

"Gross spend was so high among Premier League clubs this summer that, before this season's January transfer window had taken place, the 2022/23 season already has the highest transfer spend since the two-window season began, exceeding the previous record by 3 percent (2017/18's £1.86 billion)," Deloitte said.

