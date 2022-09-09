UrduPoint.com

Premier League Fixtures Postponed To Mark Queen's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Premier League fixtures postponed to mark queen's death

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :All Premier League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was announced on Friday.

The English top flight took the decision despite guidance from the British government that cancelling sporting events was not compulsory during a period of national mourning.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Premier League said in a statement.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game." All matches in the English Football League and Women's Super League have also been postponed.

Other sporting action in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship, have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Those sports could restart over the weekend.

However, sporting chiefs have been advised to avoid any clash with a state funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.

"There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the national mourning period," the government said in a guidance statement.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the state funeral." Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday with pre-match tributes.

The British Horseracing Authority said there would be no races on Saturday -- extending cancellations into a third day.

King's Lynn, the only horse owned by the queen entered to run this weekend, will not run at the Curragh on Sunday.

Racing will return on Sunday, with the programme featuring the St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races, which the queen won in 1977 with her filly Dunfermline.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Sports London Old Trafford Manchester United Women Sunday All From Government Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

45 minutes ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

1 hour ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

4 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

4 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.