UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Insist Season Will Go On Despite Fulham's Virus Woe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Premier League insist season will go on despite Fulham's virus woe

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Premier League chiefs insist the season will go on despite Fulham's clash with Burnley on Sunday becoming the latest victim of the coronavirus.

Fulham announced on Saturday that their showdown with relegation rivals Burnley was off following further positive tests among Scott Parker's squad.

The Cottagers' match against Tottenham was also called off in midweek due to the Covid-19 problems at the west London club.

"Following further new positive results returned from the most recent Covid-19 tests, the club can confirm that this Sunday's away fixture at Burnley has been postponed after discussions with the Premier League and advice from medical teams," a Fulham statement read.

"Those who tested positive are self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance.

"The welfare of our players, staff and their families continues to be of paramount importance and we wish those who have tested positive a safe and speedy recovery." With Newcastle's game against Aston Villa and Everton's meeting with Manchester City also postponed due to virus outbreaks recently, there have been calls for a "circuit break" period, which would see all matches halted to allow the virus to be contained.

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce was especially vocal in his demand for the break.

But the Premier League's stance remains that continuing with the season as planned is the right option.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule," a Premier League statement said.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.

"The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange Fulham's two postponed games as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Newcastle London United Kingdom Sunday All From Government Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discusses co ..

2 hours ago

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

2 hours ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

2 hours ago

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 ..

2 hours ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

2 hours ago

DC holds open court in lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.