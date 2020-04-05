UrduPoint.com
Premier League Stars Warn Of £200 Million Shortfall In Virus Wage Cut Row

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

London, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Professional Footballers' Association warned on Saturday of a £200 million ($245 million) shortfall for British government coffers if a sweeping cut in wages was introduced for Premier League players to offset the financial fall-out from the coronavirus.

Clubs and players' representatives discussed a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of annual salary.

However, no immediate agreement was reached.

"All Premier League players want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times," said a PFA statement.

"We welcomed the opportunity to discuss this with the Premier League today and we are happy to continue talks.

" However, the PFA insisted it was too simplistic to criticise multi-millionaire players for not easily agreeing to cuts.

"The proposed 30% salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over £200m to the government," the PFA statement added.

"What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the National Health Service?"In Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players have agreed to pay cuts of 70% while the stars of Italian champions Juventus will be paid a reduced amount for the next four months.

