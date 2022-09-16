UrduPoint.com

Premier League To Pay Tribute To Queen In Reduced Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed.

Demands on police to handle the huge crowds descending on London to pay their respects as the Queen lies in state have seen Liverpool's trip to Chelsea and Manchester United's clash against Leeds called off.

Brighton's meeting with Crystal Palace had previously been postponed due to a rail strike affecting supporters and will not go ahead despite the industrial action being called off.

The football authorities were met with criticism from fans' groups after matches at all levels were called off at short notice last Friday in the wake of the Queen's death.

Cricket, rugby, golf and horse racing were among the many other sports to go ahead that weekend with tributes paid and rousing versions of the 'God Save the King'.

Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.

There will also be a minute's silence before the games and fans have been encouraged to applaud in the 70th minute to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Related Topics

Football Police Sports London Liverpool Leeds Manchester United God All From Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

8 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

8 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

8 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

8 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

8 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.