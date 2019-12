(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Watford sacked their second manager of the season on Sunday with Quique Sanchez Flores leaving the club bottom of the Premier League table.

The Spaniard managed just one win in 10 league games in charge during his second spell at Vicarage Road after replacing Javi Gracia in September.