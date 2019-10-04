UrduPoint.com
Preparations For Islamabad Art Festival 2019 In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Preparations for Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A grand opening ceremony of two-week long Islamabad Art Festival-2019 (IAF-19) would be held on November 18, featuring performances, installations, videos, exhibitions, screenings, workshops and seminars at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Chief organizer of IAF-19 Jamal Shah told APP that preparation was in full swing for the mega two-week long cultural event in the capital city. He said that a series of workshops, talks and seminars as integral part of IAF-19 to document, preserve and promote a cross cultural and artistic dialogue.

He said that a series of cultural shows, musical concerts and dance recitals would be organized in honour of participating artists and delegates.

"A book based on the IAF-19 experience and catalogue will be launched and distributed," he said.

Jamal Shah said that a feature length documentary narrating the story of the IAF-19 from inception till the end of the project along with short films and videos will be among the creative products to share with people and institutions.

He said that PNCA would host an international academic seminar on the history and culture.

Other cultural activities in music category includes musical performances during IAF-19, mega music performances in post- IAF-19 events, DVDs CDs and digital release of music albums, originally recorded high quality folk songs, audio documentation of indigenous music and musical instruments, e-learning workshops for local artists, music videos, to be released by PNCA & Lead Sponsor, music thematic blog posts by professional content writers, virtual reality 360 music videos for VR galleries and online VR platforms, lectures pro-talks by senior artists and academic scholars and fusions of different types of local/folk music and world music.

In film making category of the IAF-19 activities includes cinema grade documentary Film on IAF-19, to be produced by IAF-19 leading artists, VR360 musical journey documentary film and unfolding all colours of IAF-19 through virtual reality technology, screening of short videos and daily video bulletins of IAF-19.

In visual arts, IAF-19 would organize workshops /art talks on visual arts/craft in different schools, colleges and universities and creative outputs i.e. paintings, sculptures, murals and new media art to be produced by young artists and exhibitions showcasing and visited by guest artists. An interactive dance and theatre workshop would be organized.

