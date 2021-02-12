UrduPoint.com
Prepare For Spin Onslaught In Second Test, India Warn England

Chennai, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :India warned England on Friday to expect a spin onslaught in the second Test as they bid to hit back after a crushing first Test defeat.

The hosts are looking to bounce back on Saturday after their 227-run loss in the opening match, a rare Test match win for England on Indian soil.

Chennai's M A Chidambaram stadium remains the venue for the second of the four Tests, but on a different pitch.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane backed his spinners to cause the visitors problems.

"(The pitch) looks completely different, I am sure it will turn from day number one," Rahane told reporters.

"We have to forget what happened in the last match, focus on this and play a good game.

We know these conditions really, so we have to put our best foot forward." Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed nine wickets in the first Test, but got little support from the other end as Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar leaked too many runs in England's first innings total of 578, which was helped by a monstrous haul of 218 by England skipper Joe Root.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is back in the team after missing the opener with a knee injury while Nadeem is out of the squad.

"Everyone's in the mix," Rahane said without revealing the XI.

"All our spinners are really good," he said.

