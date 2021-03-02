Preparedness in hybrid warfare, need of hour: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said to effectively counter enemy's attacks, a proactive approach towards hybrid warfare was equally important, besides conventional preparedness of Armed Forces.

The President expressed these views while addressing at the certificate award ceremony of AERON 2021 Workshop on Aerospace and National Security, held here at Pakistan Airforce (PAF) Headquarters.

The first-ever AERON workshop with 36 participants including parliamentarians, civil servants and journalists, focused on contemporary challenges, strategic autonomy and economic independence.

President Alvi said with global transformation in combat tactics, a strategy based on technical advancement, was vital to address national security challenges.

He mentioned that a paradigm shift in warfare had increased the threats of use of virus bombs and digital attacks on information network that required a constant vigil and alertness.

He pointed that intellectual powers, including companies like Google and Facebook, had gained influence even on States, world Parliaments and the United Nations.

President Alvi said the kaleidoscope of world politics was ever-changing with new security alliances in the making and emphasized on preparedness by the country at all levels.

He said Pakistan was ready to counter any nefarious designs by its enemies with its Armed Forces well prepared to defend the country's frontiers.

He said Pakistan had emerged as the most resilient nation after rendering immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The President lauded the readiness of Pakistan Air Force which had always proved itself second to none while protecting the aerospace borders of the country.

He recalled that the valour demonstrated by the PAF falcons in countering the enemy's airstrike at Balakot in 2019 made the nation proud.

Dr Alvi quoted a few poetic verses of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal that gave the nation an inspiration to remain steadfast and determined by shunning despondency.

Commandant Air War College Institute, Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Qureshi said PAF was ready to deal with national security challenges, may it traditional or non-traditional.

He mentioned that the capacity of aerospace power was whole of a national effort including economic stability and strong industrial base.

Later, President Alvi awarded certificates to the participants of the workshop held on February 22-March 2.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan presented a memento to President Alvi.