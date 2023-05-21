Preserving historical heritage vital to promote tourism, bolster economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Being a gateway to the subcontinent, having nearly 3,000 years old primitive history and home to Ghandara civilization, Peshawar has always been the centre of attraction for invaders, traders and tourists.

Before marching to united India, the Kings of various dynasties and wealthy families had constructed forts, havelis and banglows at Peshawar to strengthen their grip over the region and earn maximum capital.

However, with the passage of time, these historic sites of Mughal, British and Sikh eras started losing their grandeur due to lack of patronage, changing weather patterns and financial interests.

Khan Klub is one of such Mughal era buildings which is losing its eye-catching ancient architecture and rare wood work after it was converted into flour godowns and general stores for monetary gains.

Situated near historic Chowk Yadgar, the Khan Klub's four storey building built on five marla land in year 1800 by Mughals was currently in shambles with no facilities for tourists and art lovers for which it was once famous for. The visitors would be disappointed after seeing the deteriorating boutique style building with dust of flour, fodder and other daily use material.

Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer, Archaeology and Museum Department KP told APP that Khan Klub was a historic building in Peshawar that was converted into a hotel by the Peshawar born Inayataullah Khan supported by an Irish American Martain Jay Davis in 1995, which, in a short span of time attracted tourists from across the world due to its unique wood artwork and peaceful environment.

Besides the cultural programs, he said tourists used to enjoy local traditional music and taste varieties of mouthwatering foods with lemon grass tea at historic Qissa Khwani where international merchants would stay for night and exchange stories about each others' culture, language and heritage and then return back to Khan Klub.

"In the Klub, there was a Mughal era restaurant where the tourists sat on pillows and enjoyed the traditional music on Rabab, Sattar and Tablas in its soothing environment, leaving inerasable imprints on visitors' minds," Faud Ishaq, former President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said while talking to APP, adding it was time to conserve this historic Haveli type building before it become history.

In a kilometer distance from Khan Klub, there located Sethi House at Mohallah Sethian constructed during British era, which also attracts tourists due to its rare woodwork and architecture designs.

Inspired by Muslims and Vernacular architecture of Bokhara Uzbakistan, Sethi Karim Bakhash who was associated with international trade and business especially with Central Asians States, had constructed this historic building in 1886 on 33 marlas having three portion including basement, courtyard and first floor.

"Sethi House is the identity of Peshawar and it was required to preserve this architectural wonder," said Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP. "I am very impressed by its modern day green architecture, its perfectly built ventilating structures and unique architectural airy designs which are hardly found in the world," he said.

In countries around the world, Manzoorul Haq said the governments earn hefty amounts from such architectural buildings and heritage tourism, adding Pakistan being home to Gandhara and Indus civilizations, with plenty of UNESCO heritage sites, could bring massive economic laurels if proper care was given and these sites were showcased to world through digital media.

"If it was the responsibility of government departments to protect and preserve such ancient heritage sites, equal responsibilities lies on public and civil society to share videos and clips of Pakistan's heritage like Peshawar Museums, Gor Kathri, Takht Bhai, Taxile, Swat and Mohenjo Dharo on social platforms," he emphasized.

To promote archaeology and religious tourism, he suggested for creation of 3D models of various sites of Indus and Gandhara civilizations.

Manzooor, who served as Pakistan's diplomat at Cairo and Riyadh, further said fictional and feature stories could be created to produce dramas and films on Gandhara and Indus civilizations as western world had filmed stories around Egyptian civilization in various movies such as Indiana Jones and the Mummy.

Keeping in view the historical importance of Sethi House, Bakhtzada said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government had converted it into a full fledge museum after its conservation was done under the cultural heritage trial project Peshawar.

Under the project, he said about 5000 meters long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Kathri had been renovated which included 85 heritage buildings of Mughals, Brtish and Sikh era.

Ali Mardan Khan valley in Peshawar cantonment built during colonial era has been renovated besides ancient inns of Mughal era at Gor Kathri Peshawar City.

Besides completion of preservation of the historic Peshawar Museum constructed during British era housing over 30,000 rare artifacts and life story of Lordh Buddha, he said conservation of the historic Mohaband Khan mosque was underway with an estimated cost of Rs160 million.

Besides preservations, he said the amount would be used on its beautification, decoration and lighting system to magnify its look at night on the pattern of Peshawar Museum.

Bakhtzada informed that international conservation experts would be hired to complete conservation work of the historic mosque as per international standards by next year.