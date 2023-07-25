Presidency for Two Holy Mosques Affairs launches summer cultural programs

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Administration for Cultural Affairs, Activities and Women Events at the libraries and Women Cultural Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched a series of the summer cultural programs for 1445 Hijri.

Assistant Director General of the General Administration for Cultural Affairs, Activities and Women Events Israa bint Saleh Al-Twergi said that the programs target all age groups and are carried out to meet the needs of the society and increase individuals' level of culture and knowledge.