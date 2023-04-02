Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs completes preparation of third Saudi expansion of Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, confirmed that the Presidency has completed the preparation of the third Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque with all its floors, roofs, and yards to accommodate the largest number of pilgrims, Umrah Performers, and visitors.

Sheikh Dr.Al-Sudais extended his thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud HRH the Crown Prince for the great efforts and unprecedented services they provide for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.