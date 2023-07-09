Open Menu

Presidency Of Two Holy Mosques Affairs Provides Virtual Reality Technologies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques affairs provides virtual reality technologies

Makkah, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Administration of Digital Exhibitions at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided virtual glasses to visitors at the exhibitions it organized in the Grand Mosque.

Director General of Digital Exhibitions Rayan Al-Masoudi said that visitors are equipped with such glasses as part of the Ithra (Enrichment) initiative, aimed at enhancing their experience. Offering religious and historical information in such an innovative and modern way, he said, is a wonderful addition to the services provided by the Grand Mosque to its visitors.

Related Topics

Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

15 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

2 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

2 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

2 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

2 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous