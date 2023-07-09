Presidency of Two Holy Mosques affairs provides virtual reality technologies

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Administration of Digital Exhibitions at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided virtual glasses to visitors at the exhibitions it organized in the Grand Mosque.

Director General of Digital Exhibitions Rayan Al-Masoudi said that visitors are equipped with such glasses as part of the Ithra (Enrichment) initiative, aimed at enhancing their experience. Offering religious and historical information in such an innovative and modern way, he said, is a wonderful addition to the services provided by the Grand Mosque to its visitors.