Presidency Of Two Holy Mosques Designates Sites To Distributes Copies Of Holy Quran

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Makkah,, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Holy Quran Affairs Department, has designated a site at the eastern yard of the Grand Holy Mosque to distribute and gift copies of the Holy Quran, increasing the number of accredited sites to three.

Head of the department Hamzah Al-Salimi said that up to 2,500 copies of the Holy Quran are distributed as gifts on a daily basis inside the Grand Holy Mosque, where the department provides 750 cartons for daily distribution with a total of 75,000 copies of the Holy Quran each month, in addition to gifting 30 copies of the Holy Quran in Braille language to the blind.

