Presidency sealed off, 'talks' underway in coup-prone Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Members of Niger's Presidential Guard on Wednesday sealed off the residence and offices of President Mohamed Bazoum, a source close to Bazoum said, describing the move as a "fit of temper" by the elite troops and that "talks" were underway.

The landlocked West African state is one of the most unstable nations in the world, experiencing four coups since independence from France in 1960 as well as numerous other attempts on power.

Access was blocked off to Bazoum's official home and offices in the presidential complex in Niamey, although there was no abnormal deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal, an AFP journalist saw.

"It's a fit of temper by the Presidential Guard but talks are underway with the president," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The president is fine, he's safe and sound," the source said. "He and his family are at the residence."The reason for the guards' behaviour and what was being discussed in the talks were not given.