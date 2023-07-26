Open Menu

Presidency Sealed Off, 'talks' Underway In Coup-prone Niger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Presidency sealed off, 'talks' underway in coup-prone Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Members of Niger's Presidential Guard on Wednesday sealed off the residence and offices of President Mohamed Bazoum, a source close to Bazoum said, describing the move as a "fit of temper" by the elite troops and that "talks" were underway.

The landlocked West African state is one of the most unstable nations in the world, experiencing four coups since independence from France in 1960 as well as numerous other attempts on power.

Access was blocked off to Bazoum's official home and offices in the presidential complex in Niamey, although there was no abnormal deployment or sounds of gunfire in the area, and traffic was normal, an AFP journalist saw.

"It's a fit of temper by the Presidential Guard but talks are underway with the president," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The president is fine, he's safe and sound," the source said. "He and his family are at the residence."The reason for the guards' behaviour and what was being discussed in the talks were not given.

Related Topics

World France Fine Traffic Niamey Independence Niger Family From

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

7 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

21 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

22 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous