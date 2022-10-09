President accords approval to appointment of KamranTessori as Governor Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to appointment of Kamran Khan Tessori as Governor Sindh.

The president approved his appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, President Secretariat PressWing said in a press release on Sunday.

The office of the Governor Sindh was laying vacant after the resignation of former governor Imran Ismail.