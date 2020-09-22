President accords approval to IHC (Amendment) Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday accorded his approval to the Islamabad High Court (IHC Amendment) Bill 2020 under which the strength of IHC judges would be increased to nine from the current six.

According to a press release of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Press Wing, the president also approved the Islamabad Waqf Properties Bill 2020, which was aimed for the proper management, supervision and administration of waqf properties in the territorial limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Both the bills were adopted by the joint sitting of Parliament on September 16.

\867