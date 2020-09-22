UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Accords Approval To IHC (Amendment) Bill 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:40 PM

President accords approval to IHC (Amendment) Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday accorded his approval to the Islamabad High Court (IHC Amendment) Bill 2020 under which the strength of IHC judges would be increased to nine from the current six.

According to a press release of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Press Wing, the president also approved the Islamabad Waqf Properties Bill 2020, which was aimed for the proper management, supervision and administration of waqf properties in the territorial limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Both the bills were adopted by the joint sitting of Parliament on September 16.

\867

Related Topics

Islamabad Parliament September 2020 Islamabad High Court From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

16 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

31 minutes ago

UN’s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

38 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

39 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.