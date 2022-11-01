President accords approval to three different bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to three different bills earlier adopted by the parliament.

The president approved these bills under Article 75 of the Constitution which became as the acts of parliament, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

These bills included Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022.