President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah Inaugurates exhibition of Jimmy Engineer’s Masterpieces

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) An exhibition showcasing the artwork of internationally renowned artist Jimmy Engineer was held at the Ocean Art Gallery, Clifton, Karachi on Saturday.
The event was inaugurated by President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, who was accompanied by Jimmy Engineer and Shahid Rassam.
The exhibition featured a stunning collection of paintings by the artist, including scenes of migration during the partition of Pakistan, historical landmarks of the country, and depictions of human psychological issues. Each piece beautifully captured these themes, highlighting the depth of Engineer's artistry.
While talking to the media, President ACP Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah praised Jimmy Engineer as one of the great artists of our time, acknowledging his worldwide fame.
He noted that Engineer has used his art to promote Pakistan in a positive light. “He is not only an artist but also a humanitarian. His energy and work have contributed greatly to his success,” said Ahmed Shah.
He also mentioned that Engineer has created around 1,500 calligraphy pieces and worked extensively on Pakistan’s historical buildings.
Ahmed Shah expressed his honor in inaugurating the exhibition and highlighted Jimmy Engineer’s dedication to uplifting Pakistan’s cultural presence worldwide.
Renowned artist Jimmy Engineer, while addressing the gathering, thanked Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his presence and support. He commended Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his efforts to introduce Pakistan's culture to the world, which has helped project a positive image of Pakistan globally.
The exhibition will remain open at Ocean Art Gallery, Clifton, Karachi, until February 19, 2025.
It is noteworthy that Jimmy Engineer has created over 2,000 paintings, 1,000 pieces of calligraphy, and approximately 20,000 prints, which are part of private collections around the world, including in China, India, Pakistan, Russia, the UK, and the USA.
One of his famous works depicting the independence of Pakistan is displayed at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad. he is also stamp designer, having designed several stamps, including one commemorating Pakistan's independence in 2000.
