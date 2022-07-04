UrduPoint.com

President Advises People To Observe Covid SOPs During Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

President advises people to observe Covid SOPs during Eid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday advised the masses to follow Covid 19 pandemic related standard operating procedure (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid holidays.

On his Twitter handle, the president posted "Be careful during upcoming Eid holidays.

Follow SOPs and save yourself, your friends & families from sickness. Prevent what you can and let the state worry about other health issues." The president also tagged a previous post in which he observed that the threat of Covid-19 had lessened but the pandemic was still at large.

"Please follow the SOPs advised by NCOC to protect yourself from the latest versions of Corona virus," he posted in a tweet.

