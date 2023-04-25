UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Felicitates President Of Bangladesh On Assuming Office

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Shahabuddin on assuming the office of 22nd President of Bangladesh and expressed the confidence that under his tenure the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be further strengthened.

On his Twitter handle, the president said "I am confident that during your tenure our brotherly ties would be further strengthened. wish you a very successful term in office and looking forward to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries."

