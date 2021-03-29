UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

President Alvi tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," the President said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

