President Alvi's Interview To CMG Aired In Prime-time Transmission

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Avli's exclusive interview with China Media Group (CMG) has gained immense popularity in prime-time transmission at various platforms.

The president, in the recently held interview, expressed views on Pakistan-China bilateral relations, the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), governance and leadership of China.

Different channels of China Media Group aired President Alvi's interview in their prime-time transmission and selected the most liked tv programs that are very popular among Chinese viewers.

Two of the top programs in this regard include Leaders Talk, in which the world's top leaders are invited to share their views on various global and regional issues for the Chinese audience.

Similarly, Dr. Arif Alvi's interview was also broadcast on China Media Group's program XinWenLianBo which is the most popular program presented by China Media Group. The popularity of this program can be gauged from the fact that it is viewed more than seven billion times a month.

The interview of the President of Pakistan has been accorded significant coverage on TV channels as well as on the social media platforms of the China Media Group and Chinese internet users have reacted very enthusiastically.

The members of Pakistani community in China also expressed happiness over the excellent coverage of President Alvi's interview in the prime-time broadcast of China Media Group.

