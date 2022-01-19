UrduPoint.com

President Alvi's Remarks On Beijing Winter Olympics Show Ironclad Brotherhood: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Wednesday said that his country appreciated President Dr. Arif Alvi's remarks about Beijing Winter Olympic Games and said it once again showed the all weather strategic cooperative partnership and ironclad brotherhood between the two countries.

"China has noted that President Dr. Alvi highly appreciated China- Pakistan relations in an interview and spoke highly of the preparatory work for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP regarding President Alvi's recent interview with Chinese media.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games would be very successful and Pakistan would participate in the splendid sports event with passion and joy, the president remarked.

President Alvi also congratulated the Chinese leadership and people for organizing the event amid the still-raging Covid-10 pandemic.

Zhao Lijian also noted that President Alvi unequivocally opposed the politicization of sports and called on the whole world to share the great event of the Winter Olympic Games, adding, "This once again showed the all weather strategic cooperative partnership and ironclad brotherhood between our two countries. We appreciate this." He informed that now, the preparatory work for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has entered the homestretch and added, "Many political figures, athletes and people in all walks of life from many countries, as well as international organizations, including IOC have expressed their support and expectations for the Beijing 2022.

" China was fully confident to work with all parties to uphold the Olympic spirit and presented to the world a streamlined safe and splendid Olympic games, he added.

China on Friday highly appreciated and welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics Games next month.

In the last week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson told the media that China highly appreciated and welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on February 4.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation will arrive on three-day visit to China on February 3 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership to attend the splendid event.

In a tweet, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong also appreciated the greetings on Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic by President Alvi.

He said the Beijing Winter Olympic would take place on February 4 as scheduled. "We are ready to welcome athletes from Pakistan and the world." Pakistani athletes are all set to participate in the Winter Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20. This would Pakistan's fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics.

