UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appreciates Song Recognizing Struggle Of IOJ&K People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

President appreciates song recognizing struggle of IOJ&K people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated the theme of a song highlighting the just struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for their right to self-determination.

On his twitter account, the president tagged the song titled 'Eternal Spring! A song for the Martyrs of 13 July Kashmir".

He further expressed the hope that the illegitimate and brutal reign of oppression, fascism, torture and rape would end and Kashmir would be free from the illegal Indian occupation.

"An Excellent Song to recognise the struggle of the oppressed people of Kashmir. Insha'Allah their dream, as sung, of the 'Eternal Spring' will come true," he tweeted.

The president further posted "Definitely a heart-warming rendition. The oppression of brutal, fascist, killing & raping by India will end & Kashmir shall be free."Song is a combination of Turkish and urdu languages. Turkish rendition is done by Turgay Evren while Hadiqa Kiani through her melodious voice adds Urdu couplets. The 2:19-minute-duration song carries video clips of the leadership of the brotherly countries and AJK and the different incidents featuring the Kashmiri struggle.

The theme also expresses solidarity with the long drawn struggle of the Kashmiri people against the illegal occupation by the Indian forces.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Jammu Turgay Hadiqa Kiani Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Armenian attack on Azer ..

13 minutes ago

Latin America’s COVID-led digital shift creates ..

29 minutes ago

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

35 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

37 minutes ago

Islamabad administration launches anti-adulteratio ..

10 minutes ago

Macron hosts downsized Bastille Day, to outline cr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.