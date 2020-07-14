President appreciates song recognizing struggle of IOJ&K people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appreciated the theme of a song highlighting the just struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) for their right to self-determination.

On his twitter account, the president tagged the song titled 'Eternal Spring! A song for the Martyrs of 13 July Kashmir".

He further expressed the hope that the illegitimate and brutal reign of oppression, fascism, torture and rape would end and Kashmir would be free from the illegal Indian occupation.

"An Excellent Song to recognise the struggle of the oppressed people of Kashmir. Insha'Allah their dream, as sung, of the 'Eternal Spring' will come true," he tweeted.

The president further posted "Definitely a heart-warming rendition. The oppression of brutal, fascist, killing & raping by India will end & Kashmir shall be free."Song is a combination of Turkish and urdu languages. Turkish rendition is done by Turgay Evren while Hadiqa Kiani through her melodious voice adds Urdu couplets. The 2:19-minute-duration song carries video clips of the leadership of the brotherly countries and AJK and the different incidents featuring the Kashmiri struggle.

The theme also expresses solidarity with the long drawn struggle of the Kashmiri people against the illegal occupation by the Indian forces.