President approves appointment of Justice Hilali as CJ Peshawar HC

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to the appointment of Justice Musarrat Hilali as the Chief Justice (CJ) of the Peshawar High Court.

The president approved her appointment under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Monday.

Justice Musarrat Hilali has been working as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.