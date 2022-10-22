President approves Dyslexia Special Measures, Domestic Workers, 2022 bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to Dyslexia Special Measures and Islamabad Domestic Workers bills 2022.

The president approved both bills under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Under Dyslexia Special Measures Bill 2022, special steps would be taken for those children suffering from dyslexia and related diseases.