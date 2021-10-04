President approves three different bills

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has granted his approval to three different bills under Article 75 of the Constitution which now became acts.

According to a press release on Monday, these bills included Special Technology Zones Authority Bill 2021, PAF War College Institute Bill 2021 and Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill 2021.