UrduPoint.com

President Approves Three Different Bills

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has granted his approval to three different bills under Article 75 of the Constitution which now became acts.

According to a press release on Monday, these bills included Special Technology Zones Authority Bill 2021, PAF War College Institute Bill 2021 and Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill 2021.

