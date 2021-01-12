UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Asks NAVTTC To Design Special Training Modules For Disabled

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

President asks NAVTTC to design special training modules for disabled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday called for providing marketable skills to persons with disabilities and asked National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to design special training modules for them.

Chairing a meeting on vocational training for differently-abled persons here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President stressed provision of skilled-based training to such people to help them contribute towards the development of society.

President Alvi emphasized on financial inclusion of persons with disabilities as well as bringing them into mainstream of education system.

He said financial and educational inclusion of disabled people, who constituted almost 15 percent of the country's population, was a major challenge.

He said it was the shared responsibility of society to play its role for the welfare of disabled by providing them skills and jobs to make them productive and useful citizens of the country.

Dr Alvi stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the Federal and provincial governments besides civil society to work for the skills development of disabled.

Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan gave a presentation on the initiatives taken by NAVTCC, to create an enabling environment for disabled people.

He highlighted that plans were afoot to provide marketable skills, high-technical training and assistive technology to persons with disabilities.

Related Topics

Technology Education Civil Society Jobs National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

7 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

14 minutes ago

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.