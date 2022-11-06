UrduPoint.com

President Biden Pens Down Letter To Kashmiri Leader, Says Promoting 'freedom' Integral Part Of US Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM

President Biden pens down letter to Kashmiri leader, says promoting 'freedom' integral part of US policy

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 06 (APP):US President Joe Biden has said "defending democracy, promoting freedom, human rights, respecting the rule of law and treating everyone with dignity are the important part of core values of foreign policy of the United States and American society".

The US President Biden expressed these views in his recent letter to Raja Muzaffar, a Washington-based veteran Kashmiri leader, according to a message released to the media, here, on Sunday.

"The challenges facing our world today demonstrate how interconnected we are and how the fates of all people are bound together. From famines and climate change to wars and pandemics, no country can solve these shared problems alone, and America cannot afford to be absent from the world stage," the US President further added in his letter while responding to Muzaffar's recent letter inked over the foreign policy of the United States in the context of a comparative review of the occupation of Ukraine and Kashmir.

President Biden also went on to add, "I will keep your message in mind as we work to meet the challenges of our time.

" Referring to problems - various parts the world are confronting, the US President held in his two-page letter that "America cannot afford to be absent on the global stage. Our political and economic leadership will remain committed to the most cherished values and stand with our friends around the world committed to strengthening international peace and stability." President Biden concluded in his letter by asserting that his "Administration has restored diplomacy to the center of our foreign policy, working in close cooperation with our allies and partners to protect liberty, sovereignty, and our shared future." In return, Raja Muzaffar said that he was grateful to US President Biden for his response.

"It reflects how much his administration is concerned about the situation in the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State," the Kashmiri leader observed in a press statement issued on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Democracy Jammu United States Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

13 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.