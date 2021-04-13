UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Biden Sends 'warmest Greetings' To Muslims For Ramazan; Vows To Defend Their Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

President Biden sends 'warmest greetings' to Muslims for Ramazan; vows to defend their rights

WASHINTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden, marking the advent of of the holy month of Ramazan, sent his "warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world," pledging to stand up for their human rights everywhere.

"As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing," the president said in a statement Monday.

President Biden said in the message that "our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope." "Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself," they said.

He added that White House festivities marking Ramazan will be held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they will resume "the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshallah.

Noting that "Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes" across the country, the president said, "This prejudice and these attacks are wrong. They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith," they said.

He vowed that his administration "will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people." the President also noted that his administration ended the Trump administration's controversial travel ban, which barred admissions into the US from several majority-Muslim nations, and vowed to "stand up for human rights everywhere".

Three Muslim members of the US Congress — Andre Carson, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — all Democrats shared messages on the occasion of Ramazan on social media.

Related Topics

World Social Media White House Trump United States Democrats Congress God Muslim All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

9 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

10 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.