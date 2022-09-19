UrduPoint.com

President Condoles With Bereaved Families Of Martyred Jawans

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

President condoles with bereaved families of martyred Jawans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday held telephonic conversation separately with the bereaved families of Jawans who embraced shahadat during an exchange of firing with the terrorists from Afghanistan border.

He prayed for the high ranks of Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also paid tributes to the martyred Jawans who laid down their lives for the protection of motherland.

He talked to father of Shaheed Naek Mowiz Khan, brother of Shaheed Naek Muhammad Rehman and brother of Shaheed Sepoy Irfan.

Brother of Shaheed Muhammad Rehman told the president that he was also serving in the armed forces and it was his desire to embrace shahadat.

