President congratulates cricket team for win against Australia

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the one day international series against Australia.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "What a fantastic performance by the entire Pakistan cricket team, winning the ODI series against Australia in a comprehensive manner.

A great hundred again by @babarazam258 and good batting by @ImamUlHaq12. You all make us proud."