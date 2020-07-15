UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Decides Ombudsmen Appeals In 24 Hrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

President decides ombudsmen appeals in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said he decides within 24 hours the appeals forwarded to him by the Federal Ombudsmen.

"The day their appeal comes to me, I decide within 24 hours with a prayer to Allah to show me the way to justice," the president wrote in a tweet.

Dr Alvi mentioned five federal ombudsmen with their jurisdictions including federal, banking, insurance, taxes and harassment.

All these institutions resolve millions of grievances within 60 days, he said.

\932

Related Topics

Prayer Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

18 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

48 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

51 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.