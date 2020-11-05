UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Addresses Opening Ceremony Of CIIE, Shanghai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi addresses opening ceremony of CIIE, Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) ::President Dr. Arif Aliv has addressed the opening ceremony of the the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at Shanghai through a special video message.

In his address the President praised the special and unique Pakistan- China relations which have stood the test of time and congratulated the Chinese people who under the leadership of President Xi Jinping had successfully dealt with the Covid-9 pandemic, according to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Thursday.

President expressed appreciation for the organizers of the Expo for arranging the event in challenging circumstances of Covid -19. He also recalled his solidarity visit to China in March 2020 during the peak of Covid-19.

President said that the third phase trial of Covid-19 vaccine was being conducted in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration and the vaccine will not only benefit Pakistan but the world at large. He said that as Pakistan had handled Covid-19 well without closing the industry, its economy was improving.

He further added that CPEC, a flagship project of BRI, was forging ahead successfully. In the first phase it focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors. Now in its second phase development of social sector, agriculture and establishment of industry were at its core.

"Special Economic Zones were being established in Pakistan to attract investments from China and the rest of the world. Foreign investment in the country will provide jobs, improve people's livelihoods and help in poverty alleviation in Pakistan," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony on November 4 via video.

The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on Thursday. The major commercial event brings together around 2,600 businesses from over 120 countries and regions and has already registered at least 400,000 professional buyers.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Import China Agriculture Visit CPEC Beijing Shanghai March November 2020 Event From Industry Xi Jinping Jobs

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

23 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

8 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

8 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.