President-elect Joe Biden receives second Covid vaccine shot

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The incoming president, 78, said "I'm a little underdressed for my shot," before removing his blazer, thanking a medic and pulling up his sleeve for the injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

"My number one priority is getting vaccine in people's arms, as rapidly as we can," he told reporters.